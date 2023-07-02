Advertisement
Kerry TD responds to student accommodation struggles

Jul 2, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD has described a Cork student accommodation leaving the market as another negative consequence of government housing policy.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Pa Daly, was responding to news that Cork Student Village will not be offering beds to students for the coming academic year.

He says student accommodation being outsourced to the private sector is leading to students struggling and competing to find accommodation

Deputy Daly says the situation is also difficult in Kerry, where average rents are now at €1,252 for the first three months of this year, a 4.8% rise quarter on quarter.

