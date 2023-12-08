Advertisement
News

Kerry TD responds to article in The Ditch 

Dec 8, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD responds to article in The Ditch 
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry TD has confirmed the contents of the online publication, The Ditch, that he receives the state payment given to households who take in Ukrainian refugees.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly says it's correct he allows a refugee from Ukraine to stay in a house that he and his family own in Dublin.

Under the Accommodation Recognition Payment, households receive €800 tax-free per month for providing accommodation to Ukrainians who've fled the Russian invasion.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly told The Ditch that the property is for his family's use and no tenancy is required.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former North Kerry CAMHS patient meets Health Minister
Advertisement
County supporting Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day in aid of SVP
Mid-Kerry waste water scheme to benefit from €50 million government funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Former North Kerry CAMHS patient meets Health Minister
Kerry councillor alleges lack of engagement on services for international protection applicants
Mid-Kerry waste water scheme to benefit from €50 million government funding
Homework Off Voucher - Duagh NS
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus