Kerry TD responds to article in The Ditch 

A Kerry TD has confirmed the contents of the online publication, The Ditch, that he receives the state payment given to households who take in Ukrainian refugees.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly says it's correct he allows a refugee from Ukraine to stay in a house that he and his family own in Dublin.

Under the Accommodation Recognition Payment, households receive €800 tax-free per month for providing accommodation to Ukrainians who've fled the Russian invasion.

Deputy Daly told The Ditch that the property is for his family's use and no tenancy is required.