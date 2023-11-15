Advertisement
News

Kerry TD rejects accusation of dog whistling to racists over Killarney comments

Nov 15, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD rejects accusation of dog whistling to racists over Killarney comments
Share this article

A Kerry TD has rejected an accusation by Minister Simon Harris that he was engaging in dog whistling to racists in Dáil Éireann.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education was responding to Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae’s comments about plans to bring 70 international protection applicants to Killarney.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said his comments were not racist, and he was only representing the concerns of constituents.

He accused the Minister of being arrogant with his response.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Green Party environment spokesperson says North Kerry landbank is prime location for national gas emergency reserve
Advertisement
Average price of buying a home in Kerry is over €240,000
Kerry Group price to milk suppliers remains unchanged
Advertisement

Recommended

Spa National School applies for planning for new extension
Listowel mast development refused planning permission
Just 1 Rovers Player In Team Of The Year
Dublin Announce New Primary Sponsor
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus