Kerry TD rejects accusation of dog whistling to racists over Killarney comments

A Kerry TD has rejected an accusation by Minister Simon Harris that he was engaging in dog whistling to racists in Dáil Éireann.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education was responding to Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae’s comments about plans to bring 70 international protection applicants to Killarney.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said his comments were not racist, and he was only representing the concerns of constituents.

He accused the Minister of being arrogant with his response.