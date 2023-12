A Kerry TD has reiterated the call for a homeless shelter in Killarney.

Danny Healy-Rae raised the issue in the Dáil recently.

He said the nearest homeless shelter being in Tralee leads to people being taken away from schools, families and more.

Deputy Healy-Rae also highlighted that landlords who rent to Ukrainian families receive up to €800 tax free and asked to ensure the same tax relief is offered to locals.