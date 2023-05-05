Kerry TD raises issue of Kerry family being unable to get ceiling hoist

A Kerry TD has again raised the issue of a Killarney family being unable to get the support they need for a ceiling hoist.

Seven-year-old Alexis O'Mahony has a PDH deficiency, a rare metabolic condition which causes brain abnormalities.

She has severe conditions including cerebral palsy, quadriplegia, and a high risk of aspiration, which makes her completely dependent, and her daily care requires two people to hoist her.

Advertisement

Her parents, Steve and Teresa, have been waiting for the installation of a ceiling hoist in their home for over three years.

Since 2020, local authorities haven’t been allowed to provide funding for ceiling track hoists under housing adaptation grants.

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, raised the issue in the Dáil yesterday, and had raised it this time last year, when he was told it was hoped an agreement on funding would be reached over the coming months.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says it’s not good enough that the family have to wait.