Kerry TD questions proposed limit on state accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Dramatic cuts to welfare benefits for new arrivals from Ukraine will be considered by senior ministers today.

A cabinet sub-committee will also decide on limiting state accommodation for Ukrainians, when they arrive here, to 90 days.

The welfare payment could drop from 220 euro per week to just under 40 euro per week, under plans which are then expected to go to cabinet tomorrow.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy Rae, who provides accommodation to Ukrainian refugees, thinks more information is needed when it comes to accommodation for those who arrive here: