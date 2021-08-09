Advertisement
Kerry TD questioning eligibility criteria for redress scheme for sexual abuse victims

Aug 9, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD questioning eligibility criteria for redress scheme for sexual abuse victims
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD is questioning the rationale behind the eligibility criteria for a redress scheme for victims of sexual abuse in day schools.

The Revised Ex Gratia Scheme was announced by Minister for Education Norma Foley to compensate victims. Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he can't understand why this scheme is being unnecessarily restrictive.

He says it's dragged on for far too long and many applicants delayed their decision to file court proceedings until they obtained the details of the scheme. Deputy Daly says victims who have not filed a case against the state before 1st July 2021, are excluded from the scheme and he's calling for it to be expanded.

