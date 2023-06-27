Kerry TD hits out at delays to issuing passports

A Kerry TD is hitting out at delays to issuing passports.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he’s received confirmation that a machine that can print 250 passports an hour will not be provided in the Cork regional office.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes this device would reduce the backlog in issuing and renewing passports.

He says he can’t understand why this printing machine can’t be used in the Cork office and says it’s inaction by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tánaiste Micheál Martin.