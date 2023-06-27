Advertisement
News

Kerry TD hits out at delays to issuing passports

Jun 27, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD hits out at delays to issuing passports Kerry TD hits out at delays to issuing passports
Share this article

A Kerry TD is hitting out at delays to issuing passports.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he’s received confirmation that a machine that can print 250 passports an hour will not be provided in the Cork regional office.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes this device would reduce the backlog in issuing and renewing passports.

Advertisement

He says he can’t understand why this printing machine can’t be used in the Cork office and says it’s inaction by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus