Kerry TD extends condolences following Waterford tragedy

Feb 11, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD extends condolences following Waterford tragedy
A Kerry TD has extended her sympathies to the family and community of the six-year-old boy who was found dead in Waterford on Friday.

In a statement, Minister for Education Norma Foley said Matthew Healy was a much loved and treasured member of his local school community and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

The Minister confirmed that psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are engaging with the school and providing support wherever is required at this time.

A woman in her 30s continues to be detained by gardaí in connection with the investigation.

