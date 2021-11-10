Kerry TD doesn't sense urgency from Health Minister on UHK crisis

A Kerry TD says he is not sensing urgency from the Health Minister in relation to the crisis at University Hospital Kerry.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin last night read extracts from a letter sent by UHK consultants to the South South West Hospital Group outlining serious concerns about the Tralee hospital into the Dáil record.

Deputy Griffin said he was disappointed that the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wasn't in the Dáil chamber in person and felt the concerns were being ignored by the Minister's department.

Deputy Griffin called for a full audit of UHK and said a visit by senior HSE representatives to the hospital this week is yet to be confirmed with staff:

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Anne Rabbitte, who read a response on behalf of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it fell far short of what it should be.

Deputy Griffin said the response didn't address the concerns raised by the consultants.

Junior Minister Rabbitte said it was hard to listen to the consultants' letter and noted 141 staff are currently absent from the hospital; including 18 due to COVID-19: