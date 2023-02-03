Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae quashes retirement rumours

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has put rumours of his retirement to bed.

Deputy Healy-Rae told Radio Kerry he has no notion in the world of retiring at the next election, and he wants to nail that rumour in the head straight away.

The Independent TD was first elected to the Dáil in 2016 and retained his seat in 2020.

Deputy Healy-Rae said he will be putting his name before the people of Kerry in the next general election, and they alone will decide if he’s to retire.

He added he was never going stronger and better than he is now.