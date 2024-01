A Kerry TD has congratulated Killarney students on their performance at a national competition.

Students from Killarney Community College were one of three schools shortlisted for the final of #ThinkLanguages.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley said to make it into the last three out of 15,000 TY students and 180 schools is a phenomenal achievement.

#ThinkLanguages is an annual event for Transition Year students which celebrates learning and using languages.