Kerry TD condemns time spent updating wind energy guidelines

Feb 6, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Kerry County Council
A Kerry TD is condemning the time the Government is spending on updating Wind Energy Planning Guidelines.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae TD said he is exasperated at the slow pace of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage when it comes to updating guidelines which are still operating from 2006.

The remarks were following a reply to a parliamentary question placed to Minister Darragh O’Brien asking for the Department for a timeline for the implementation of the wind energy planning guidelines.

