Kerry TD condemns Grafton Street stabbing

A Kerry TD has called for action following a stabbing in Grafton Street, Dublin.

A man in his thirties was stabbed in the city this morning.

He was taken to St James' Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Another man, also in his thirties, was arrested and taken to a Dublin City Centre Garda station.

Sinn Fein Justice spokesperson Pa Daly, has said he is appalled by the details of the latest attack.

He is reiterating the importance of updating the garda reserve regulations, and improving retention and recruitment.

Deputy Daly says these attacks are becoming worrying and frequent and will impact economic and social life in the city.