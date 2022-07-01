Advertisement
Kerry TD claims no affordable homes to built in Kerry in next five years

Jul 1, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD claims no affordable homes to built in Kerry in next five years
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry TD claims that no affordable homes will be built in Kerry in the next five years.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says the government has no properties listed for Kerry in their Housing for All plan.

He says the country is sick and tired of the government blathering and boasting about Housing for All when ordinary people cannot obtain planning permission or afford their own home.

Deputy Healy-Rae was speaking on a motion raised by the Social Democrats on subsidies for developers.

 

