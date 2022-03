A Kerry TD claims the government hasn't done enough to help farmers and fishermen with the cut in excise on fuel.

Overnight, a reduction in the excise on fuel came into place - lowering the cost of diesel and petrol by 15 and 20 cent a litre respectively.

The cut in excise on fuel will mean a cut of only 2 cent per litre on green diesel.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says the government hasn't done enough to help farmers and fishermen: