Kerry TD claims flooding forcing people from their homes in Listowel

Oct 2, 2023 08:27 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD claims flooding forcing people from their homes in Listowel
Flooding at the junction of Library Road and Upper Church Street, Listowel on June 20th 2023
A Kerry TD claims that flooding is forcing people from their homes in Listowel.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae is calling for immediate action for flooding in the North Kerry town.

He claims it forced one elderly person to abandon their house, adding water was up to their waists leaving the house destroyed.

He says there’s been significant flooding in the Clieveragh area of Listowel recently, leading to hardship from homeowners.

After raising the issue in the Dáil, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he received an assurance that the OPW is considering a proposal for possible interim works in advance of the appointment of consultants for the Listowel Flood Relief Scheme.

