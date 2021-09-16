Advertisement
Kerry TD calls on Government to reverse plans for new Regional Employment Service

Sep 16, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD is calling on the Government to reverse its plans for the new Regional Employment Service.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he supports North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD) and South Kerry Development Partnership's (SKDP) criticism of the proposal to replace their employment services.

He says privatisation does not work in health or housing and it won't work here.

Deputy Daly says it'll lead to job losses in both Kerry services, which have helped thousands of people progress into employment.

He adds that Kerry people will be deprived of a walk-in, person-centred and community-based employment service replaced by a profit driven process.

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

