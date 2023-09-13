Kerry TD calls on government to intervene on planning system issues

A Kerry TD has called on the government to intervene on planning system issues.

Pa Daly says An Bord Pleanála is currently a mess and that people within the construction industry are growing more frustrated.

The Sinn Féin TD says decisions by the planning body are delayed and delivery of units is taking far too long.

He believes solutions can be found – including the implementation of statutory guidelines, increased staffing, and a separate court for planning and environmental matters.

Deputy Daly says investment is needed to tackle the housing crisis and called on the government to take the issues seriously.