A Kerry TD is calling on the Government to help the pig industry through rising costs.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says pig farmers are losing between €40 and €50 per pig and feed has increased from €270 a tonne to €430 a tonne.

He says they’ve been told it will rise a further €70 a tonne next week.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the Government should communicate with the pig industry if they are unable to help them.