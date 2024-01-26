Advertisement
Kerry TD calls on banks to clarify plans for chequebooks

Jan 26, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry TD is calling on banks to clarify if they’re attempting to phase out chequebooks.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says he’s been contacted by several people who have been unable to renew their chequebooks with AIB, some of whom have been waiting since November for new books.

He says the response they’ve received from AIB is that the company which made the books has gone out of production.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he doesn’t buy their story, and that he’s concerned it’s an attempt to phase out cheques entirely.

He says lots of people still use cheques for very necessary things, and banks should let people keep using them.

