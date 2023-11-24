Kerry TD calls for thuggery seen in Dublin to be rejected

Kerry TD and Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson says the scenes in Dublin last night were shocking.

The riots followed a stabbing which left a five-year-old girl and woman in critical condition and three others injured.

Deputy Pa Daly says his thoughts are with the victims of the stabbing and their families, as well as the school community.

He says Coláiste Scoil Mhuire had many Kerry connections over the years:

34 people were arrested in connection with last night’s rioting.

Seven vehicles were set alight, including three buses, three Garda patrol cars and a Luas.

Eight other Garda vehicles were extensively damaged and 13 properties were attacked causing extensive damage.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson Pa Daly says those who are behind these riots and protests are only out to cause trouble and have no alternative proposals.

He says wonders if there has been a reluctance in the past to call out the groups who fuelled yesterday's riots: