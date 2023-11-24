Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls for thuggery seen in Dublin to be rejected

Nov 24, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for thuggery seen in Dublin to be rejected
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry TD and Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson says the scenes in Dublin last night were shocking.

The riots followed a stabbing which left a five-year-old girl and woman in critical condition and three others injured.

Deputy Pa Daly says his thoughts are with the victims of the stabbing and their families, as well as the school community.

Advertisement

He says Coláiste Scoil Mhuire had many Kerry connections over the years:

34 people were arrested in connection with last night’s rioting.

Advertisement

Seven vehicles were set alight, including three buses, three Garda patrol cars and a Luas.

Eight other Garda vehicles were extensively damaged and 13 properties were attacked causing extensive damage.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson Pa Daly says those who are behind these riots and protests are only out to cause trouble and have no alternative proposals.

Advertisement

He says wonders if there has been a reluctance in the past to call out the groups who fuelled yesterday's riots:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killorglin man found not guilty of manslaughter
Advertisement
Conservation group reacts to fish farm application in South Kerry
Evidence being heard at trial of North Kerry man for alleged assault and false imprisonment
Advertisement

Recommended

No patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry
Killorglin man found not guilty of manslaughter
Kerry County Council receives award for promoting economic development
Tour de Munster raises over €417,000 in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus