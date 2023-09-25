Sinn Féin Kerry TD calls for simplified Garda vetting reforms

A Kerry TD says reforms to the Garda vetting process should make it easier for people needing the clearance for several organisations.

Garda vetting is a measure which protects children and vulnerable adults, and is used in many professions and for volunteer work.

Deputy Pa Daly, who's Sinn Féin party spokesperson on Justice, Reform, Equality and Integration, hopes a forthcoming review on Garda vetting legislation will offer solutions to issues with the process.

He’s calling on the government to examine a Sinn Féin proposal for a Register of Generalised Consents, which would help those who need to be vetted multiple times.