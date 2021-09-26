Kerry TD calls for legislation to allow peat harvesting

A Kerry TD is calling for the government to bring forward legislation to allow the harvesting of peat in Ireland.

Speaking at the Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says there seems to be no bother importing briquettes and moss peat from abroad, while Irish bogs are lying idle.

Under current legislation, all peatland owners must get planning permission and secure a valid licence to carry out any work on bogs.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae is calling for legislation to be brought forward to deal with these planning regulations, so that peat can be harvested here in Ireland.

The Independent TD is also asking the government to ensure more jobs are not lost in the Irish horticulture industry.