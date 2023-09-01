Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for government to take action in relation to scrambler bike legislation

Sep 1, 2023 09:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for government to take action in relation to scrambler bike legislation
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD has called on the government to take action in relation to the use of scrambler bikes.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly says communities have been terrorised by environmental and public order issues due to the improper use of these motorbikes.

The party says its received confirmation from Gardaí, that parts of the Roads Traffic Act (Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023) are still awaiting enactment in relation to scramblers.

Meaning Gardaí lack the powers of search, seizure and arrest related to inappropriate use of the bikes.

Deputy Daly has called on the Minister for Justice to take action to enact the legislation immediately.

 

