Kerry TD calls for government to drop proposed concrete levy completely

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae is calling for the government to completely drop their plans of introducing a concrete levy.

It's reported a backlash from builders, led to a decision to postpone the proposal to help pay for Mica and Pyrite redress.

However, Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue, says the levy is still on the table.

The Kerry TD has labelled the proposed levy as absolutely ridiculous, saying the cost of all building materials has increased enormously over the past year.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the government is already benefitting from extra taxes from these hikes.

The construction industry claims, the 10 per cent excise will delay building homes and cause house prices to rise.