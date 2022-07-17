Kerry TD calls for expansion of latest COVID-19 booster rollout

A Kerry TD is calling for an expansion of the rollout of the latest COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly says there should be greater flexibility in determining who is eligible for their second booster dose.

Currently the second booster is available to those aged 65 and over, or those 12 and over who have a weak immune system.

Pa Daly says the list of qualifying conditions for a weak immune system is quite small, and is excluding people who have other conditions, or are working in healthcare.

He adds the government should enable people who wish to avail of a booster to do so.