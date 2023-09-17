Kerry TD calls for changes to carer’s support grant

A Kerry TD says radical changes are needed to the carer’s support grant.

Currently, carers providing full-time care to an older person and receiving carers allowance are eligible to avail of the grant.

Independent Deputy, Michael Healy-Rae, says those who work over 18.5 hours should also be entitled to it.

He says a lack of staff in the industry has led to delays, and in many instances family members are providing care at a cost to themselves.

Deputy Healy-Rae has called on the government to review legislation on the grant.