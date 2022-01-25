Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for additional homes to be created using derelict houses

Jan 25, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD is calling for additional homes to be created using derelict houses.

Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin raised the issue in the Dáil recently.

He says there is an opportunity to bring thousands of housing units back into use in a relatively short period of time.

Deputy Griffin is calling for action on the issue, saying the current rate of renovation isn't acceptable:

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated a vacant property tax would be introduced next year.

He says the Revenue Commissioners are currently carrying out detailed work on the quantity, location and characteristics of vacant properties nationwide.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it's important that a balance is struck between placing enough pressure on derelict property owners and not excessively penalising owners:

