Advertisement
News

Kerry TD accuses Sinn Féin TD of hypocrisy over complaint regarding social housing in Dublin

Nov 9, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD accuses Sinn Féin TD of hypocrisy over complaint regarding social housing in Dublin
Share this article

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has accused a Sinn Féin TD of hypocrisy after objecting to a proposed development of over 200 social and affordable houses in his Dublin constituency.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Kerry Independent TD referenced a recent article which stated Aengus Ó Snodaigh lodged a complaint with Dublin City Council relating to the proposed development.

It stated the Sinn Féin TD cited it could create shadowing over neighbouring social houses.

Advertisement

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said those social houses would be welcome in Kerry to provide a roof over peoples’ heads.

He said objecting to such a development was blackguarding of the worst type:

Advertisement

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on finance, Pearse Doherty has rejected the criticism by Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Deputy Doherty said in this instance Deputy Aengus Ó Snodaigh was making an observation.

He says what Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said in the Dáil wasn’t accurate:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KPH Construction keeping business local with delivery of Liebherr excavators
Advertisement
Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair
Radio Kerry remains most listened to station in county
Advertisement

Recommended

Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair
Labour Health spokesperson says HSE home help recruitment freeze must end to tackle waiting lists in Kerry
Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley announces retirement from politics
Callouts to bonfires in Killarney cost taxpayer over €11,000 in two months
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus