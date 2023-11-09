Kerry TD accuses Sinn Féin TD of hypocrisy over complaint regarding social housing in Dublin

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has accused a Sinn Féin TD of hypocrisy after objecting to a proposed development of over 200 social and affordable houses in his Dublin constituency.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Kerry Independent TD referenced a recent article which stated Aengus Ó Snodaigh lodged a complaint with Dublin City Council relating to the proposed development.

It stated the Sinn Féin TD cited it could create shadowing over neighbouring social houses.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said those social houses would be welcome in Kerry to provide a roof over peoples’ heads.

He said objecting to such a development was blackguarding of the worst type:

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on finance, Pearse Doherty has rejected the criticism by Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Deputy Doherty said in this instance Deputy Aengus Ó Snodaigh was making an observation.

He says what Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said in the Dáil wasn’t accurate: