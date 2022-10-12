Kerry TD accuses IPAS of not doing its job to clear available accomodation

A Kerry TD is accusing the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) of not doing its job, when it comes to giving clearance to available accommodation that’s lying ide.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin made the comments.

He was speaking after a U-turn was made on the decision to move 135 Ukrainian refugees from Killarney to Mayo.

Yesterday, it was announced 135 Ukrainian woman and children were being moved to Westport, Co Mayo; they were given just 48 hours’ notice, however, the plans were scrapped this morning.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD councillor Niall Kelleher told those gathered at a protest against the move, that they’d be now staying the Kerry:

IPAS is responsible for the provision of accommodation and related services to people in the International Protection asylum process.

Deputy Brendan Griffin raised the issue in the Dáil and showed Minister Roderic O’Gorman a detailed list of available accommodation in Kerry, outlining it was unnecessary to move the Ukrainian refugees.

He says the fear of being relocated was traumatic for those involved and hit out at IPAS:

The Department for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth says the move to Westport won’t proceed and those who’d been due to move will remain in Killarney in new accommodation.

It says the wider situation in regards to accommodation remains extremely challenging, adding the possibility of a pause on entry to new arrivals due to a nationwide shortage of accommodation cannot be discounted.

Ireland is now accommodating 55,000 people between those fleeing Ukraine and International Protection applicants, compared to 7,500 last year, according to the department.