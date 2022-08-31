Advertisement
Kerry taxi warns spiralling costs could lead to an exodus of drivers leaving the fleet

Aug 31, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry taxi warns spiralling costs could lead to an exodus of drivers leaving the fleet
Spiralling car costs could lead to an exodus of Kerry taxi drivers leaving the industry.

That’s according to Terry Boyle of Tralee Taxi Drivers’ Association, who's been speaking ahead of an average 12 per cent increase in taxi fares which will come into effect tomorrow.

The National Transport Authority has set a regulation, which was delayed due to Covid, that taxis can be no more than 10 years old; this is due to be enforced by the end of the year.

Mr Boyle says that nationally, on average there’s 5,300 vehicles that will have to be modernised over the next six or seven months.

He acknowledges the Government’s contribution by introducing a grant scheme for electic vehicles, however he says the rising costs makes it diffiult for drivers to continue working in the taxi industry.

Mr Boyle is warning that up to 2,000 cars could leave the industry:

