Kerry supporters advised to stay safe this weekend

A public health specialist is urging football supporters to stay safe this weekend.

The reminder comes ahead of the Kerry's All Ireland Senior Football semi-final clash with Tyrone

Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the Department of Public Health HSE South, Dr Margaret O'Sullivan, is asking everyone planning to watch the match and socialise to do so safely, even if fully vaccinated.

Dr O'Sullivan advised people if they don't feel safe to move to somewhere less crowded with good ventilation and if anyone shows any COVID symptoms to self-isolate and get a test.