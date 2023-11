A Kerry SuperValu has scooped a top prize at the Checkout Magazine National Grocery Awards.

Garvey’s Castleisland won the award for Ireland's Most Creative Fresh Food Retailer 2023 at the ceremony in Dublin recently.

The store was also voted in the top 3 in Ireland’s Best Bakery offering; and named in the Top 3 in Ireland’s Best Fresh Meat Offering.

In a post on social media, Garvey’s Castleisland paid tribute to their staff and customers for their continued loyal support.