Kerry students recognised nationally for mini-business ideas

Kerry students have been recognised nationally for the mini-businesses they establised for the Student Enterprise Awards.

Students from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland, who created ‘Roley Poley’ which is an outdoor bench and retrofit seat, won a National Intellectual Property Award.

Their school-mates who created ‘Mearscaoilte Lao’, a farm safety mechanism, were awarded an IP Award.

Both groups have also been selected to take part in the National Final of the Student Enterprise Awards at The Helix on May 18th.

The Junior team who created Roley Poley consists of Cáit Daly, Kirsten O’Connor, Ellie Curtin, Brid Curtin and Laura McShane from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland.

The Senior Category entrant Mearscaoilte Lao is the brainchild of Katelyn Curtin and Orlaith Buckley from Presentation Secondary School Castleisland.