Advertisement
News

Kerry students recognised nationally for mini-business ideas

May 5, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry students recognised nationally for mini-business ideas Kerry students recognised nationally for mini-business ideas
Share this article

Kerry students have been recognised nationally for the mini-businesses they establised for the Student Enterprise Awards.

Students from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland, who created ‘Roley Poley’ which is an outdoor bench and retrofit seat, won a National Intellectual Property Award.

Their school-mates who created ‘Mearscaoilte Lao’, a farm safety mechanism, were awarded an IP Award.

Advertisement

Both groups have also been selected to take part in the National Final of the Student Enterprise Awards at The Helix on May 18th.

The Junior team who created Roley Poley consists of Cáit Daly, Kirsten O’Connor, Ellie Curtin, Brid Curtin and Laura McShane from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland.

The Senior Category entrant Mearscaoilte Lao is the brainchild of Katelyn Curtin and Orlaith Buckley from Presentation Secondary School Castleisland.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus