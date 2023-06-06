Advertisement
Kerry students recognised in Haberdashery design programme at MTU

Jun 6, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Repro Free : MTU proudly announces the winners of this year's 'HABERDASHERY - Circular &amp; Sustainable Design' programme coinciding with global Revolution Fashion Week 2023. Pictured : Students from Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk Tralee School arrived at the MTU Kerry too watch the awards ceremony .
Over 130 TY students in Kerry have been recognised for participating in the Haberdashery initiative.

The programme is a circular and sustainable design’ programme, coinciding with Global Revolution Fashion Week 2023. 

Students from across Kerry took part, aiming to develop their research and design skills, to create sustainable business ideas for clothing and accessories.

Participating schools included Mercy Mounthawk Tralee; Killorglin Community College; St Pat’s CBS Castleisland; and Causeway Comprehensive.

The students received their awards at the Kerry Sports Academy, MTU; and heard from guest speakers, including former Kerry footballer and clothing brand founder, Paul Galvin.

