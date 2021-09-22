Kerry students commuting for hours due to lack of accommodation

Kerry students are being forced to commute for hours every day to the Cork campus of the Munster Technological University due to a lack of accommodation.

That’s according to Solidarity TD Mick Barry who told the Dáil that some students are travelling up to five hours a day due to the scarcity of housing in the city.

He said students will be protesting outside Leinster House next week to highlight the issue:

Deputy Mick Barry also told the Dáil some landlords are undermining new legislation by offering students a choice between an annual payment and monthly instalments but the monthly option works out more expensive.

He claimed this is widespread.

Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Niall Collins said he isn’t aware of the practice but will look into it:

Junior Minister Niall Collins is also encouraging people to consider renting rooms in their homes to students.

The Fianna Fáil TD says although not a solution it may help address the shortage of student accommodation currently being experienced: