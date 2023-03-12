Kerry student wins prestigious essay prize

A Kerry student has won a prestigious national essay award.

Antaine Ó Séaghdha is one of seven secondary school students who received prizes in the first-ever Oireachtas Essay Competition.

These winners received prizes amounting to €4,500 for essays on the theme Parliamentary Politics Matters.

Antaine, who's from Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne, was the overall winner in the Irish language category.

The winners received their prizes today from Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, at a ceremony in Leinster House.