Kerry students among winners of YSI awards

May 7, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry students among winners of YSI awards
Pictured are Make Our World Healthier: Mental Health Aweard Winner, Bridging the Generation: Killorglin Community College, Killorglin, Co. Kerry, Ryan Carey, Harvey Mannion, Rosita Jakelyte. Ireland’s emerging change-makers are celebrated at Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards Hundreds of young people gathered in Croke Park today to watch 34 teams of finalists compete live in the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards, which celebrate excellence in youth-led social innovation. Now in their twenty-third year, this year’s national finals event was the first live, in-person Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards since 2019. The emerging young change-makers presented inspiring, high-impact social innovation projects for bringing about positive change in their communities, in areas such as climate change, isolation, consent, inclusion, health promotion, and our modern-day relationship with technology. Picture by Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
Kerry students are among the winners of this year’s Young Social Innovators of the year awards.

The YSI Make Our World Healthier: Mental Health Challenge Award, was won by a team from Killorglin Community College, for a project titled ‘Bridging the Generation’.

The Make Our World Safer Challenge Award was won by a team from Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, for their project ‘Catch My Drift: Water Safety’

A team from St. Brendan's College, Killarney won an Advocacy Award for their ‘SEM for Inclusion’.

A team from Castleisland Community College were highly commended in the Digital Innovators Award, for their project, titled ‘You Know What Gets on my Nerves? MS’,

The YSI awards celebrate excellence in youth-led social innovation.

