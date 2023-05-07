Kerry students among winners of YSI awards

Kerry students are among the winners of this year’s Young Social Innovators of the year awards.

The YSI Make Our World Healthier: Mental Health Challenge Award, was won by a team from Killorglin Community College, for a project titled ‘Bridging the Generation’.

The Make Our World Safer Challenge Award was won by a team from Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, for their project ‘Catch My Drift: Water Safety’

A team from St. Brendan's College, Killarney won an Advocacy Award for their ‘SEM for Inclusion’.

A team from Castleisland Community College were highly commended in the Digital Innovators Award, for their project, titled ‘You Know What Gets on my Nerves? MS’,

The YSI awards celebrate excellence in youth-led social innovation.