Kerry student among winners of young translators competition

May 6, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry student is among the winners of Aistritheoirí Óga 2023, the young translators competition.

Coláiste Íde student Sinéad de Búrca won the award for the best translation from Munster.

The competition is part of the effort to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of the full status of the Irish language as an official working language of the European Union.

This year 107 students from 42 schools took part in the contest, translating from English, French, German and Spanish to Irish.

 

