Kerry store uses SEAI grant to reduce carbon footprint by 59%

SuperValu Castleisland has joined forces with SEAI, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland to spearhead change in the retail sector.

The store used the SEAI grant to upgrade its refrigeration and install solar panels, the result of which is the energy equivalent of powering 81 houses per year.

It represents a 59% overall carbon reduction for the Castleisland store.

General manager of SuperValu Castleisland, Seamus O'Connor said they are thrilled to once again participate in the 'Building Sustainable Communities' initiative involving the Musgrave Group and the SEAI.

The Castleisland store was one of 25 nationwide which were involved with the initiative to reduce energy costs, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

