Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Services hoping to expand services following positive International report

Plans are in place to expand palliative care services in Kerry.

There are currently 15 beds in the palliative care unit at University Hospital Kerry, and it's hoped that a further five beds will be provided.

There are also further plans to develop a palliative care base in Killarney upon competion of the new hospital unit in the town.

Dr Patricia Sheahan, clinical lead for Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Services, says the expansion of the service in the county is vital.

Dr Sheahan says Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Services were thrilled with the findings of the report from international experts based on the continent and this country.

It found that services in the county could be used as a template nationally.

HSE Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare commissioned the report with the objective of learning from the development of palliative care services in Kerry.

Dr Sheahan says the findings will prove to be of huge benefit for services in the county.