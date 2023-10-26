Advertisement
SouthDoc director warns GP shortage means people with conditions are going undiagnosed

Oct 26, 2023 13:34 By radiokerrynews
The medical director of SouthDoc says people without a GP are going too long with undiagnosed health conditions.

The medical director of the SouthDoc service, which covers Kerry and Cork, says patients are having to use the out-of-hours service as a GP substitute because they don't have their own doctor.

Out-of-hours services don't have access to GP records, and aren't able to make referrals to consultants, and often have to refer patients to A&E.

Medical director Dr. Gary Stack, says if patients aren't registered with a GP, they can't get follow up appointments:

