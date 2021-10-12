Kerry solicitor says more people seeking legal remedies after assault during a game

A Kerry solicitor says more people are seeking legal remedies as a result of an assault during a game.

Former Kerry footballer Eoin Brosnan was speaking after there were violent scenes at football games in Laois and an under-15 game in Wicklow.

He says it’s difficult to assign criminal or civil liability for injuries which come about as a result of accidental clashes or incidents within the laws of the games.

Mr Brosnan, a practicing solicitor in Killarney, says players, coaches, supporters or parents can forget that taking the law into their own hands on a sports field is no different to an assault on the street.

He says there’s been an increase in people seeking legal advice for an injury incurred on a sports field.