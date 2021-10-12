Advertisement
News

Kerry solicitor says more people seeking legal remedies after assault during a game

Oct 12, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry solicitor says more people seeking legal remedies after assault during a game Kerry solicitor says more people seeking legal remedies after assault during a game
Share this article

A Kerry solicitor says more people are seeking legal remedies as a result of an assault during a game.

Former Kerry footballer Eoin Brosnan was speaking after there were violent scenes at football games in Laois and an under-15 game in Wicklow.

He says it’s difficult to assign criminal or civil liability for injuries which come about as a result of accidental clashes or incidents within the laws of the games.

Advertisement

Mr Brosnan, a practicing solicitor in Killarney, says players, coaches, supporters or parents can forget that taking the law into their own hands on a sports field is no different to an assault on the street.

He says there’s been an increase in people seeking legal advice for an injury incurred on a sports field.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus