Kerry solicitor reminding drivers to declare penalty points to insurers

A Kerry solicitor is reminding drivers to declare penalty points to insurance companies.

As of April, almost 15,000 drivers with Kerry addresses had penalty points, with 70% having exactly three points.

Tralee-based solicitor Pat Mann says drivers, especially younger drivers, are reluctant to notify insurance companies about points because of premium cost increases.

He says some drivers find that, after informing insurers about penalty points and having increased premium charges, the cost of insurance doesn’t come down after the points elapse.

Pat Mann is calling for government to address this.