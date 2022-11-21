Kerry solicitor calls for a more coordinated system to follow-up on disqualified drivers

A Tralee solicitor is calling on the National Driving Licence Service, the Gardaí and the Department of Transport to develop a coordinated system when dealing with disqualified drivers.

Almost 1 in 4 disqualified drivers are managing to stay on the road, that’s according to figures published by the Department of Transport.

The figures show that from January 2017 up to mid-November of this year, more than 12 thousand disqualified motorists didn't have the driving ban endorsed on their licences.

This represents a non-enforcement rate of 24 per cent for the period.

Patrick Mann attributes this to a breakdown in communication and lack of a follow-up on drivers who haven’t handed in their licence.