Kerry social housing refused due to no space for motorbike or because house wasn’t brand-new

Feb 21, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry social housing refused due to no space for motorbike or because house wasn't brand-new
People in Kerry have refused social housing because there was no room for their motorbike and because they only wanted a brand-new council house.

584 properties were offered last year; 378 were Kerry County Council properties and 206 related to Approved Housing Bodies (AHB).

23%, or 137, of these offers were refused.

People on the social housing list can refuse two properties within a 12-month period, before being suspended from the list for 12-months.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who received the figures from the council, says some of the reasons for refusals were ridiculous.

He believes a Choice Based Letting system would address this situation.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae explains Choice Based Letting and how it’s progressing in Kerry:

Reasons for refusals:

