Kerry SIPTU rep says HSE must provide childcare facilities for staff

The HSE need to do more to benefit healthcare staff, when it comes to addressing issues around recruitment and retention.

That’s according to SIPTU sector organiser Ted Kenny, who’s from Castleisland.

It’s after CEO of the HSE Bernard Gloster, wrote to staff asking them to take on extra shifts next weekend, to avoid the dreadful situations facilities were left in, after the last bank holiday.

Mr Kenny says healthcare workers will answer the call, as they always do, but they need much improved conditions - including the provision of childcare for staff;