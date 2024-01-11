Advertisement
Kerry SIPTU rep says better terms and conditions are needed to attract and retain home help staff

Jan 11, 2024 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry SIPTU rep says better terms and conditions are needed to attract and retain home help staff
A Kerry union representative for home helps doesn't believe increasing pay will address the shortage of staff.

Ted Kenny, who’s from Castleisland, is sectoral organiser for SIPTU, representing health care support assistants - the official title for home helps employed by the HSE.

Last year, nearly three million hours of home care, promised by the HSE (in 2022), could not be provided due to shortages in staff.

Ted Kenny believes improving terms and conditions, rather than pay, would attract more health care support assistants.

 

