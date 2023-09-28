Advertisement
News

Kerry showcased as unique and inspiring business events destination

Sep 28, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry showcased as unique and inspiring business events destination
Share this article

Kerry was showcased as a unique and inspiring business events destination to 14 influential event planners from the United Kingdom and Ireland recently.

It was for organisers of Meetings, Incentives, Conference, and Exhibition (MICE) events, an area of tourism dedicated to planning, booking, and facilitating conferences, seminars, and other events.

It was organised by Kerry Convention Bureau, an organisation dedicated to promoting Kerry as a diverse and inspiring business events destination; the event was run in partnership with SITE (the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence) and Fáilte Ireland.

Advertisement

The two-day itinerary featured Killarney and Tralee hotels, venues, and activities suitable for incentive events.

There was also an activity showcase of Fenit, highlighting the village’s efforts to embrace the UN’s agenda for social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

 

Advertisement

You can hear more on this on In Business from 6pm.

 

Advertisement
Photo: Karl O'Sullivan @FenitWithout

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor says fishery sale presents Government with opportunity to create West Kerry National Park
Advertisement
Glenflesk man whose car hit by rock says parents should be responsible for children’s actions
Family of woman who died after childbirth in UHK issues High Court proceedings against HSE
Advertisement

Recommended

Davy Fitzgerald speaks out on Austin Gleesons season break from inter-county hurling
Dates for Kerry County Junior Cup & Shield finals announced
Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin their Super League campaign this weekend
Cork City appoint Richie Holland for remainder of the season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus