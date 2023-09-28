Kerry showcased as unique and inspiring business events destination

Kerry was showcased as a unique and inspiring business events destination to 14 influential event planners from the United Kingdom and Ireland recently.

It was for organisers of Meetings, Incentives, Conference, and Exhibition (MICE) events, an area of tourism dedicated to planning, booking, and facilitating conferences, seminars, and other events.

It was organised by Kerry Convention Bureau, an organisation dedicated to promoting Kerry as a diverse and inspiring business events destination; the event was run in partnership with SITE (the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence) and Fáilte Ireland.

The two-day itinerary featured Killarney and Tralee hotels, venues, and activities suitable for incentive events.

There was also an activity showcase of Fenit, highlighting the village’s efforts to embrace the UN’s agenda for social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

You can hear more on this on In Business from 6pm.

